Ara graduate builds new kitchen for his mum

"It wasn’t too complicated, but it took a long time to complete. It’s got some nice features like built-in lighting in the pantry," Cherry said.
At school, Cherry enjoyed hands-on “tech” courses and when he was searching for his next steps, he signed up for the New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Level 3) with a strand in Joinery.
He said he has not looked back.
"I was looking for something practical as I always found writing and courses, english-based courses, challenging," he said.
"I enjoyed woodwork classes at high school, but I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I followed a suggestion to do pre-trade at Ara and it took off from there."
At Ara’s spring graduation last Friday, he celebrated completing the New Zealand Certificate in Joinery (Level 4), Cabinetry Strand.
Along with his family and employer, Steve Porter from The Kitchen Team in Belfast, was there in support.
About 1400 students received their qualifications (over 400 in person) at Ara's spring graduation at Wolfbrook Arena.
Ara portfolio manager in trades Mandy Gould said there were many life-changing stories among the 200-plus trade students who graduated.
"Many start with foundation or pre-trade level 3 courses, just like Jamal," Gould said.
"It’s always fantastic to celebrate higher qualifications, apprenticeships and life-long learning at Ara - especially when we see learners grow in confidence and find their place in the industry."
Cherry said Ara provided a supportive learning environment, connected him with his employer and was offering further learning opportunities as he completes his apprenticeship.
"I’m still doing my block courses through Ara and also enjoying my fourth year of night classes now," he said.
"I’m currently completing the level 4 joinery strand, specialising in stairs as it’s interesting to learn new concepts and I’m keen to expand what I can do and make.
"My plan is to stay in the industry and keep learning and growing.
"When I think back to hammering blocks of wood together at kindy, and enjoying engineering-style projects at school, this has been a long time coming."