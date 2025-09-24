Mana whenua rep appointed to council hopes role will continue

Megen McKay. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

Selwyn’s first mana whenua representative says she has been honoured to be part of the district council and is advocating for the role to continue.

Selwyn District Council and Te Taumutu Rūnanga signed a relationship agreement, and as part of that agreement, established mana whenua representation in 2022, and Megen McKay was appointed in September 2023.

As an appointed representative, McKay, a lawyer and independent hearing commissioner, had speaking but not voting rights during council meetings, and full rights on all committees.

McKay told Local Democracy Reporting the role reflects the formal partnership between council and mana whenua.

“It is not an elected seat, but a recognition of our Treaty relationship and a commitment to ensuring mana whenua perspectives are part of council decision-making.

“This arrangement has been strongly supported by council, and I advocate for it to continue into the new triennium.”

McKay told her fellow councillors it had been an honour to be the first Taumutu representative at the final council meeting of the term on September 17.

“This was a really bold step. It was a bold step for Taumutu to put someone forward. It was a bold step for council to accept somebody in this space,” McKay said.

“Thank you for providing a safe and considerate environment to share mana whenua perspective and also for sharing openly so that I could also understand yours.

“Our relationship is layered, and it demonstrates what good partnership can be. Our relationship is strong, and it is something worth protecting.

“My hope is that the next council will continue this journey and see the real value in keeping this role and this relationship alive.

“I ask that you keep it alive, you keep the relationship strong, and this district will be better for it.”

Sitting Mayor Sam Broughton was among those to praise Mckay’s input to the council, and he hopes the new council retain mana whenua representation.

“It's not just about next term. It's about thinking what does growth and change, and the evolution of partnership look like.

“I have seen partnership mean better, richer conversations, faster decision-making and cheaper costs for our community.”

The new Selwyn District councillors will be known shortly after October 4, and the newly elected council will decide on whether to retain the mana whenua representative.

Selwyn district councillors at the final meeting of the term (from left) Elizabeth Mundt, Nicole Reid, Lydia Gliddon, Grant Miller, Debra Hasson, Sam Broughton, Bob Mugford, Malcolm Lyall, Sophie McInnes, Shane Epiha, and Megen McKay. Photo: Supplied

Council chief executive Sharon Mason said the council has a number of independent appointees to its committees as well as the Te Taumutu Rūnanga representative to the council.

“These appointments are made by the council and appointments for all independent members will need to be confirmed by the new council for the new triennium.”

McKay told Local Democracy Reporting that if the decision is to retain the role, Te Taumutu Rūnanga is ready to act quickly.

“I expect the appointment would be confirmed almost immediately following council’s decision.

“For Taumutu, this role is about fulfilling our responsibilities as mana whenua, to uphold the environment, support our people, and contribute to the wellbeing of Selwyn communities.

“It is an intergenerational commitment, and the partnership it represents will only grow in importance for future generations.”

McKay did not comment on whether she would reapply for the role if it is retained.

Could Ashburton add a mana whenua rep?

Ashburton’s Mayoral candidates haven’t ruled out introducing a mana whenua representative, similar to Selwyn’s arrangements.

Liz McMillan said she hasn’t “heard too much about Selwyn’s arrangement” but Ashburton has developed a strong relationship Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua.

She said the council staff meet with Aoraki Environmental Consultancy every six weeks, the mayor has regular catch ups with the chair of Arowhenua, and an Arowhenua has representatives on the stockwater transition working group.

“If there was a will from council and Arowhenua to have an appointee on council, then it is something I would be happy to discuss.”

Russell Ellis said he agrees in principle with having a mana whenua appointed representative sitting on council with speaking rights, but not voting rights.

“I recognise there would be some logistics to work through to make this happen”.

For Jeff Ryan it was a yes.

“Absolutely.

“Unlike some regions, our mana whenua are very community-based, level-headed, and a great asset to our community.

“A representative on council would be richly deserved and would embrace the principles of Te tiriti.”

Rob Mackle said the option has not been raised, and if it were would need discussions between Māori and the council.

“Our local Māori have not indicated that they find this a necessary measure at this stage as far as I'm aware, so until such a time, I don't have an opinion either way.

“I have already made it clear that I am more than happy to work with and have a respect for Māori.”

-LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air