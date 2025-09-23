'No plans to proceed': U-turn on SH1 roundabout idea

The roundabout was proposed as part of a broader safety initiative. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

It appears to be a case of 'yeah, nah' for a roundabout on State Highway 1 at Rakaia.

Earlier this month the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi confirmed rumours of such a project ‘‘at design stage’’.

But last week director of regional relationships James Caygill indicated it was unlikely to get off the ground.

‘‘There are no plans to proceed further with this project given the current government policy direction,’’ Caygill said.

The government last year announced a new direction for roading, focusing on projects of regional and national significance.

Caygill said the roundabout had been planned as part of a broader safety initiative going back as far as 2018.

Engagement with residents of Ashburton, Rakaia and Dunsandel was used at the time, alongside research into high crash volumes, to design potential safety improvements.

‘‘The design included flexible road safety barriers down the middle of the road, and as a consequence, this roundabout was to provide a safe turning facility, as well as the other safety benefits that come with roundabouts,’’ Caygill said.

A lack of commitment to the structure, which was proposed for the highway’s intersection with South Town Belt, will come as a relief to some.

A poll in last week’s The Ashburton Courier had, by the time it closed on Tuesday, 75 per cent of respondents saying it was not needed.

This followed Rakaia Residents Association chair Neil Pluck saying it was not needed, as the intersection worked well ever since the highway speed limit dropped from 70km/h to 50km/h in May last year.