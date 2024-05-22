Motorcyclist killed in Rolleston crash remembered

Photo: Facebook

Tributes have been made for the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Rolleston, south of Christchurch, at the weekend.

Selwyn resident Shafie Bin Sulaiman, 52, died after the crash on Jones Rd about noon on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency service arrived.

There were no other vehicles involved. Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

It is understood Shafie worked at VINZ in Rolleston for six years after immigrating to New Zealand, from Singapore, in 2015.

His profile on vinz.co.nz states Shafie had a wide range of experience, having served in the military in Singapore for 24 years as a soldier.

His wife Shafie Angellina posted about the loss on Facebook.

"Love of my life, my heart, my soulmate, my best friend, my true friend, the one who sees me cry and cheer me up always, the only one who tries to understand me when the world turn against me, I love you Sayang.

"Thank you for always showering me with your love, taking care of us and making sure we have enough."