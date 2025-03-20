Woman killed in crash named

Police have released the name of the woman who died following a crash in Cromwell at the weekend.

She was Donna Marie Melcher, 65, of the US.

Police were alerted to the crash, which closed State Highway 6 near the McNulty Rd intersection, about 10.30am on Saturday.

One person died at the scene and a second person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson this evening said a 60-year-old man had been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury, and was due to reappear in the Alexandra District Court tomorrow.

The spokesperson said police continued to offer support to the dead woman's family.

The death is one of six on Central Otago roads in the past five weeks, the toll leaving local officials and emergency staff horrified and urging motorists to focus on driving safely.