Central Otago man named as Omakau crash victim

Police have released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash near Omakau last month.

He was Callum Sean Russell Pattison, 25, from Lauder in Central Otago.

Police were alerted to the crash, on Glassford Road, Drybread, about 11pm on February 21.

Mr Pattison was found dead at the scene.

Police said work was ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The death was one of six on the Central Otago roads since February 12.

Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley earlier this week said that number of road deaths was "definitely not the usual" for the region.

"Everybody is feeling quite horrified ... and I think people are really almost in disbelief", Ms Alley said.