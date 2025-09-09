Kip in back of speeding campervan lands tourist in hot water

Speeding and snoozing proved an expensive combination for two Aussie tourists nabbed by police on a Southern highway.

The two men were in a ‘‘station-wagon style campervan’’ and were going 136kmh in the 100kmh zone, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

They were coming from a visit to Mount Cook yesterday afternoon and heading down State Highway 8 when spotted by a patrol, he said.

The police officer signalled for them to pull over, and as they did, he saw one of the two tourists lying down on a mattress in the back.

‘‘The male advised he was taking a nap,’’ Sgt Lee said.

The officer gave the pair some education ‘‘on the error of their ways’’.

‘‘They were extremely apologetic and stated they hadn't considered the risk of their actions.’’

The driver was issued a $400 infringement for the speeding and the passenger was issued a $150 infringement notice for not wearing a seatbelt.

