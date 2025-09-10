Baby loose in speeding vehicle on southern highway

Photo: 123rf

A driver caught speeding on a southern highway had an ‘‘unrestrained baby’’ and two unbelted passengers in the vehicle, police say.

Police stopped the vehicle on State Highway 8 at about 12.40pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The 34-year-old driver was seen travelling at 127km/h in the 100km/h zone.

‘‘The vehicle had an unrestrained baby and two unrestrained adults in the back seat,’’ Sgt Lee alleged.

The man was issued with an infringement notice for $530, and the adult passengers were also issued infringement notices for not wearing their seatbelts.

Sgt Lee said it was a hectic day for police on State Highway 8 yesterday stopping overseas tourists travelling at high speeds.

The offenders were all stopped by the same officer, he said.

‘‘He had a pretty busy day.’’

At 12.50pm, a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man was spotted speeding at 120km/h.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, Sgt Lee said.

The tourist was issued $270 worth of infringement notices.

At 11.10am, a campervan being driven by a 35-year-old man was stopped after it was seen travelling at 131km/h in a 90km/h zone.

That tourist had his driver’s licence suspended for 28 days and was slapped with a $510 infringement notice.

The campervan was a rental, and had been returned to the rental company, Sgt Lee said.

At 1.47pm, another tourist was caught travelling at 131km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The 63-year-old man received a $300 infringement notice.

At 10.42am, a man was seen speeding at 160km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The tourist’s driver’s licence was suspended and he was summonsed to appear in the Oamaru District Court next week, Sgt Lee said.

About 20 minutes earlier, a tourist was caught travelling at 122km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The 36-year-old man was issued an infringement notice worth $170.

A 55-year-old tourist was also observed travelling at 120km/h in a 100km/h zone, at about 12.30pm.

He was issued a $120 infringement notice, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz