New central city car park to be developed

A car park will be put in at the Performing Arts Precinct site. Photo: Christchurch City Council

A vacant central Christchurch site near the new Court Theatre building will be developed into a car park.

Christchurch City Council approved the development on Tuesday after considering three options for the Performing Arts Precinct site between Armagh, Gloucester, Colombo and New Regent Sts.

Mayor Phil Mauger said the options were to develop the hybrid model of temporary car parking and public open space or utilise the entire site as an open space or a public car park.

The 2081 sq m section at 129 Gloucester Street will have car parks for mobility-impaired people and for staff working in the Performing Arts Precinct.

The rest of the site will become a flexible public space for daytime activities and educational opportunities in the precinct.

Mauger said it will provide much-needed parking for mobility-impaired visitors to the Performing Arts Precinct.

He said the council has received regular messaging from stakeholders in the Performing Arts Precinct regarding car parking for patrons.

“The Court Theatre, The Piano and Isaac Theatre Royal have told us that their staff and patrons with mobility impairments would struggle to access the theatre without designated parking nearby,” he said.

The development has been approved on a temporary basis for about five years while the council decides on a long-term use of the land.

The land was transferred to the council in 2019 from the Crown as a component of the Global Settlement Agreement.

A District Plan designation prohibits the council from selling the land for any use other than performing arts-related purposes.

In 2022, councillors decided against selling the land for a car park and instead voted to retain the land so that the council can explore other uses for it in the future.

The new Court Theatre is expected to open this year.