Man who died in Canterbury crash named

The man who died following a crash in Canterbury on March 1 has been named.
Wayne Charles Harrison, 66, also known as Harry, from Richmond, Tasman, died after the fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle about 1pm at the intersection of Birch Hill Rd and Yaxleys Rd in Loburn.
Police said at the time a person was located in a critical condition but was unable to be resuscitated and died at the scene.
"Police extend our condolences to his friends and family," a spokesperson said.
"Enquiries to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash are ongoing."