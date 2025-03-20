Canterbury eyes India as key market for tourism growth

Air New Zealand and Air India have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost air connectivity between India and New Zealand. Photo: Air India

Canterbury's tourism industry is setting its sights on India as it seeks to boost visitor numbers.

Christchurch Airport and Ngāi Tahu Tourism have signed a partnership agreement to enhance the South Island’s appeal to Indian travellers.

The agreement, which came out of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s high-profile business delegation trip to India, will include the launch of the "Magnificent South Promotion" in October.

It aims to attract more Indian visitors, extend their stays and offer luxury experiences across the South Island.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson. Photo: Supplied

Said Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson: "With more Indian travellers exploring New Zealand, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to start their journey in Christchurch.

"This partnership strengthens our air connectivity, travel experiences, and cultural engagement and adds up to an awesome experience for Indian visitors."

Said Ngāi Tahu Tourism general manager Jolanda Cave: "We are proud to help open up trade with India. For over twenty years, Ngāi Tahu Tourism has collaborated with operators and agents in India to promote New Zealand as a premier destination.

"Manuhiri (visitors) from India are among the largest groups enjoying our world-class experiences, with the iconic Shotover Jet in Queenstown being particularly popular with Indian travellers.”

Luxon supported the collaborative approach to growing international tourism.

"New Zealand thrives when we work together.

"This partnership between Christchurch Airport, Ngāi Tahu Tourism, and the Indian travel industry is a fantastic example of how we can create meaningful and sustainable growth.

"By joining forces, we’re not only making travel easier for Indian visitors but also strengthening our economic and cultural ties with one of our most important international partners."

India is one of the largest outbound tourism markets in the world.

Tourism New Zealand also signed joint venture agreements with nine Indian travel partners at the campaign launch in Mumbai, including EaseMyTrip, Flamingo Transworld, Kesari Tours, Kulin Kumar Holidays, MakeMyTrip, Pickyourtrail, SOTC Travel, Thomas Cook India and Veena World.

Luxon's delegation to India included Tourism Minister Louise Upston as well as domestic industry leaders, who have all expressed a desire to strengthen ties and address potential barriers for Indian visitors.

"Prime Minister Modi and I have talked in the last few days about wanting to deepen and broaden the special relationship between India and New Zealand," Luxon told attendees at the campaign launch on Wednesday.

"These are two countries that should be doing much more together, that should be much closer, and we have every reason to work incredibly hard to make sure that that is the case."

The prime minister highlighted a need to improve connectivity between the two countries to facilitate increasing tourist numbers.

However, a direct flight between the two countries appeared to be at least three years away, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by outgoing Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran and Air India's Campbell Wilson on Wednesday.

The agreement included the establishment of a new code-sharing partnership on 16 routes between India, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Under the agreement, travellers would be able to fly from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai on Air India, and connect at Sydney, Melbourne or Singapore onto Air New Zealand-operated flights to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.

On the prospect of any long-awaited direct route, the agreement said the airlines would "explore" the possibility "by the end of 2028".

The commitment was subject to new aircraft deliveries and regulatory approvals.

-Additional reporting Blessen Tom of RNZ