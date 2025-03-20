Cold weather could keep college kids at home this term

Photo: Ashburton Courier

Cold weather could impact classroom time for senior students at a Canterbury college this term.

Ashburton College is in the process of upgrading its heating system, which includes shutting down its boiler and putting plans in place for students to work from home if the temperature drops.

Principal Simon Coleman said in a statement senior students - in years 11 to 13 - would work from home, while other students would be moved to classrooms with heating.

He said the plan had been made because the process of upgrading to heat pumps means the boiler needs to be decommissioned.

"The school is moving to new heat pumps across all teaching blocks which will be up and running at the start of term 2.

"However, we have had to decommission the boiler to be able to achieve this and therefore a number of teaching spaces will be without heating until the end of this term."

The school term ends on April 11.

"In preparation we have put together a plan to address teaching and learning should the temperatures get to a level that requires heating," he said.

Students in years 11 to 13 will work from home using Google Classroom, while students in years 9 and 10 (including Kōhanga) will work on campus.

"We have a number of teaching areas that have already been set up with the new heating system and we will keep our year 9 and 10 students at school by moving them into these spaces," Coleman said.

Te Whare Manaaki students will continue to work on campus with no disruption to their teaching spaces.

Coleman said a decision on home learning will be made in the afternoon the day before class and notifications will be made via email and on Facebook.

toni.williams@ashburtoncourier.co.nz