75 new Covid cases in NZ today

There are 75 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield has announced.

The figure is up from 49 yesterday, but down on the Delta outbreak peak of 83.

All but one of today's cases are in Auckland. The other case is a household contact in Wellington.

This person had returned three previous negative tests and remains asymptomatic.

Bloomfield said there was no cause for alarm with a rise in cases from yesterday.

He said the R value, based on the latest modelling, continues to be promising. There is a 90 percent probability it remains under 1, showing the lockdown is continuing to work and chains of transmission are being broken.

Bloomfield said with yesterday's cases, 57 percent were contacts of an existing case and 75 percent did not create any exposure events.

There are 32 people in hospital. Eight are in intensive care and three are on ventilation. All are in Auckland hospitals.

Demand for testing in Auckland remains strong with more than 6500 tests yesterday across the Auckland region.

About 40 supermarkets across Auckland are being added to the locations of interest, Bloomfield said. The events are deemed to be low risk but people who have been there should watch for symptoms.

Wastewater testing results show no unexpected detections, and a sample from Moa point in Wellington has retuned a negative result for the first time since 18 August.

Testing in Northland suggests the region will be able to move to alert level 3 tomorrow night, he said.

Bloomfield this morning said the dip of the past few days was heartening, but warned they could bounce up again. That would be expected and mainly because of day 12 results showing up more household contacts testing positive.

"People shouldn't worry if it does go up again," he said, saying he thought New Zealand hit the peak a few days ago.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

The past three days have seen case numbers fall, from a high of 83 on Sunday to 49 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday there were 612 cases overall - 597 in Auckland and 15 in Wellington.

It is not yet clear how many of the more than 75 cases are split between the community and MIQ. Details will be provided in today's live update.

Given the 14-day incubation period of the virus, all of the cases reported from here on would have occurred during lockdown conditions.

Bloomfield this morning told Breakfast that although positive cases of Covid-19 had started to dip, which was "heartening", they could bounce up again.

- additional reporting RNZ