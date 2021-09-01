Doors open for luxuries and more freedom at level 3 in Christchurch

Sean and Charlie getting their Coffee fix in Central Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

Now that most of the country has been lifted out of lockdown, many are enjoying the luxuries of the looser restrictions and the "freedoms" that come with it.

Everywhere south of Mercer is now under alert level 3, which means things like takeaways, barista-made coffees and even outdoor recreation facilities such as golf courses are open again.

Herald Photographer George Heard has been out in Christchurch's CBD this morning.

He said traffic is busier and construction is back up and running but while people are very happy to get their caffeine fix, not every place is open.

The Riverside Market in Christchurch on Tuesday. Photo: George Heard

One café owner told him she's still waiting on coffee beans to arrive.

The sun seems to be shining on those in level 3 as well with fine weather across most of the country.

People are reporting the weather is better today in Wellington than it is in Auckland.

People who are experienced are allowed to surf under alert level 3. Photo: Jack Crossland

People who are experienced are allowed to surf, as well as a range of other activities, under alert level 3. It doesn't seem to have taken too long for the surfers to be out on the waves again.

Newstalk ZB's Courtney Winter, who was outside McDonald's in Linwood in Christchurch, says more than a dozen cars have already come through the drive-through since about 6.30am.

There is an expectation this line is going to get longer as the car park has been split into lines by road cones to avoid any build-up.

Harley and Aaliyah hooking into their burgers at a McDonald's in Christchurch on Wednesday. Photo: George Heard

"From what I can see it's mainly people coming to get their fix before they head to work.

"The queue hasn't reached the same lengths as it did the last time Christchurch came out of lockdown but the day is still young," she said.

The move to Level 3 was a chance to get out of the house for Christchurch mum, Natasha.- and to reward her children.

"I said to the three kids, should we go get McDonalds? They've been really good in lockdown, just because they haven't been able to do anything."

A McDonald's restaurant in Wellington this morning as most of the country is lifted out of lockdown. Photo: NZH

John Brown was in line at the McDonald's restaurant. He says he thought he'd treat his staff to a coffee for the beginning of level 3.

"If it was too busy I was going to go to the one on Moorhouse Ave, but I'm really surprised it's not a big wait."

There was a long queue of people clicking and collecting at Hornby Mitre 10 in Christchurch on Wednesday morning. Staff have got two lines running from both entrances to the store, to avoid congestion.

Newstalk ZB's Courtney Winter says shoppers are carrying garden compost, plants and building supplies, but they're mainly getting fire pellets. The store has a pile of pellets in the carpark,

And it's not just takeaways people appear to be desperate for this morning, but hot coffee too.

Some golfers were already out on the green this morning as courses open up under alert level 3.

Bunnings Warehouse at Tower Junction in Christchurch on Wednesday. Photo: George Heard

DIYers can also get their fix under Level 3. Hardware stores like Bunnings and Mitre 10 are back open today – with click and collect.

Winter was at Bunnings Tower Junction in Christchurch.

"There are signs put out across the entrance directing people to the right place for pick up. But at the moment there's no one there. It does say people need to book a timeslot to pick up their items. It's the quietest I've ever seen it."

And if your lawn has become a bit overgrown during the lockdown, if you are in a region under level 3, lawn-mowing services are available again.

Select Lawn Mowing Tauranga owner-operator Adam Fenech said he is under the pump with a "hell of a catch up" on untouched lawns.

He will be able to do 10 to 13 lawns as "the day's still as long as it was before lockdown".

Fenech said being able to work again was "a huge relief" and still wasn't sure why he wasn't allowed to work at level 4 as he hardly saw his customers anyway.

He said it was lucky the lockdown wasn't a month later as lawn growth was on a three-weekly schedule.