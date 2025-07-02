Get set for Christchurch's Winter Fireworks Spectacular

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Thousands of people are expected to flock to New Brighton Beach for Christchurch City Council's annual fireworks show on Saturday night.

There will be entertainment from 5.30pm to 8pm on July 5 with the Winter Fireworks Spectacular set to light up the sky on New Brighton Pier at 7.30pm to a "fire and ice" themed soundtrack.

A school holidays favourite, the free event features family-friendly entertainment and a range of food vendors at the event zone in the car park north of the pier.

Bus services

Free bus rides after the event are again being offered on the regular route 5 (bound for Hornby or Rolleston) and Route 60 (bound for Hillmorton) services departing from the Oram Ave bus stop. Additional buses on Oram Ave will take the 5 and 60 routes as far as the Bus Interchange. The free fares apply from 8pm to 8.30pm.

Park and ride service

There will also be a park and ride bus service, labelled ‘Fireworks’, operating before the event outside Eastgate Mall between 5pm and 6.40pm. Normal bus fares apply.

Image: Christchurch City Council

Buses will depart every 10 minutes, leaving from a temporary stop on Russell Street. Those travelling by car are permitted to park behind The Warehouse in the mall car park. Carpooling is encouraged.

For a free return trip to Eastgate, take a Route 5 bus bound for the bus interchange from Oram Avenue between 8pm and 8.30pm.

For more information about bus services, visit metroinfo.co.nz or call (03) 366 88 55.

Road access and parking

To help manage traffic in the area, there will be road closures, parking restrictions, and one-way traffic on designated streets in New Brighton between 4pm and 9.30pm. Please see the map below.

Mobility parking is available to people with an official mobility sticker at the carpark south of the pier. Approach Marine Parade via Bridge Street for the easiest access.

Bike racks will be available on Marine Parade near the playground.

What not to bring

Please don’t bring your pet to the event or your own fireworks or drones. The New Brighton carpark event zone is also smoke/vape-free, and an alcohol ban in the area includes any open bottles in the public space or private vehicles.

Postponement

If bad weather forces the postponement of the fireworks, it will be announced on the What's On and Facebook event pages, the Council Facebook page, and the What's On Christchurch Facebook page. The postponement date is Sunday, July 6.