Another Keown steps up to join the election race

Aaron and Lucy Keown. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The United States has the Kennedys, Bushes and Clintons. Could Harewood be home to its own political dynasty?

Not so fast, says Harewood Ward city councillor Aaron Keown, as his daughter Lucy announces her candidacy in October’s local body elections.

“Dynasty is a bit of a stretch, but I know we’ll work well together,” Aaron said.

At 20, Lucy Keown is the youngest candidate to declare a bid so far.

She is standing for one of the Harewood Ward seats on the Waimāero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board, under the right-leaning Independent Citizens (iCitz) banner.

Her candidacy comes after sitting community board member Linda Chen, also part of iCitz, opted not to seek re-election - creating space for the younger Keown to step forward.

“I remember begging my dad to go along with him to community board meetings and events since I was three,” Lucy said.

“I’ve always been a big people person, so I just see the community board as a possible way to give back.”

She believes having a range of ages on boards and councils is important.

“I think it’s good to have board members and councillors to have a mix of ages and represent that wide amount of different experiences in the community,” she said.

Aaron is known for being outspoken and one of the more colourful voices on the city council.

Lucy Keown. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The pair have had honest conversations about the scrutiny and criticism that comes with public office.

“She’s going into this eyes wide open about this stuff. In saying that, I probably cop more flack than most for being outspoken,” Aaron said.

Lucy said her father shielded the family from much of the negativity he faced, particularly when she was younger.

“He’s the hardest working man I know, so that has inspired me,” Lucy said.

“Whether people love him or hate him, he gets stuff done.”

Although they do not agree on everything, Lucy said they are aligned where it counts.

"If anyone’s looking for a bit of entertainment, I do recommend his Facebook comments.

"But for me, I probably won’t be debating in the comments as much as he does.”

Outside politics, Lucy works in various events-related roles, including at the family-run businesses Jurassic Adventure mini golf and the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre.

If elected, Lucy’s top priorities are mainly transport-focused, especially improving pedestrian safety in the Harewood Ward.

In particular, she would like to see shared pathways along Gardiners and Radcliffe roads, which do not have footpath coverage.