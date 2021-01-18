Boozed partner takes wheel at police stop with toddlers in tow

While a 25-year-old man was being processed by police for alleged drink driving, his drunk partner got behind the wheel and drove their car away with two toddlers inside.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said on Saturday the male was pulled over while travelling from Invercargill to Milton.

He had a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg, more than double the legal limit.

While he was being processed by police, his partner drove away with a one-year-old and two-year-old inside.

She was stopped between Balclutha and Milton, and was found with a breath-alcohol level of 861mcg, more than three times the legal limit, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

"That's some really bad behaviour there."

In another alleged drink driving incident, police were called to a crash on Cargill St, Dunedin at 12.15am on Friday morning.

A 25-year-old woman was picking up a friend when she crashed into a parked car.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said she tried to flee the scene, however her engine was seized.

The woman claimed to have had three beers over three hours, however had a breath-alcohol level of 504mcg, double the legal limit.

"504[mcg] is a bit more than three beers."

At 10.45pm on Friday, a 27-year-old learner driver came to the attention of police after running an orange light in his car while at the intersection of George St and St Andrew St in Dunedin.

The man was found to have a breath-alcohol level of 772mcg, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

"Drink-driving is a constant."