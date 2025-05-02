Pressure mounts as Cashmere Tech fail to fire

Cashmere Tech head coach Dan Schwarz said no position is safe ahead of this weekend’s clash with Ferrymead Bays. PHOTO: MITCHELL COZZONE/DUST.MEDIA ​

Amid Cashmere Technical’s worst run of form in 13 years, head coach Dan Schwarz is not ruling out making changes to his side.

Tech’s 2-0 loss to Nelson Suburbs on Saturday marked the first time since 2012 they have dropped points in three consecutive league games, leaving them sixth on the table.

Schwarz said no player’s position was guaranteed but backed senior players to step up against Ferrymead Bays on Saturday.

“Nobody’s got a right to play. It’s a good talented squad with 24 players, and some of the reserve boys staking a claim as well.”

“Sometimes it’s about looking at experience, we always trust our senior boys to make the right calls on the day.”

Meanwhile, Christchurch United sit atop the table after back-to-back 9-0 and 10-0 wins over Selwyn United and Universities, respectively. They now face a tough away trip to Dunedin City Royals who are coming off a 2-2 draw with Bays.

Despite the recent big wins, United captain Travis Graham said they had room to improve.

“Pressing moments, attitude to the game, teamwork, hard work, all these type of things that we set in the beginning of the season. We did it in moments, but we still could get a little bit better and try to do it consistently for the full 90 minutes.”

In other matches, Coastal Spirit, currently second, host Nelson on Sunday, while Nomads travel to face Wanaka, who remain unbeaten at home.

Selwyn United and Universities, both winless after five rounds, will face off on Saturday with at least one side guaranteed to earn their first points of the season.