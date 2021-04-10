Canterbury punter wins over $300k in Lotto draw

Powerball may not have been struck but three lucky punters from Invercargill, Canterbury and Auckland will still be taking home $333,333 from tonight's Lotto draw.

The night's big winner was a lucky Strike player from Havelock North who will have a weekend to remember after winning $1 million with Strike Four in tonight’s live draw.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North.

The three Lotto First Division players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $333,333. The winning Lotto First Division tickets were sold at Pharmacy Plus Papakura in Auckland, Four Square Newfield in Invercargill and online at MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s Bullseye Must Be Won Draw, the $400,000 jackpot rolled down to Division Two and was won by a single player who takes home $410,001. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.