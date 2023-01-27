Dai Henwood reveals he has stage four cancer

New Zealand comedian Dai Henwood. Photo: Supplied

Comedian Dai Henwood has revealed his battle with stage four cancer.

The 44-year-old, in a Twitter post, said in April 2020 he was diagnosed with cancer in his bowel, liver and "now in his lungs."

"Since then I’ve had so much chemotherapy, so many surgeries radiotherapy, everything, but right now I’m in a break of treatment for a few months and getting stuck into some awesome work opportunities," Henwood said.

Henwood said it was a huge part of his life that he had been "hiding".

"I love you all, peace," he signed out the social media post with.