Driver charged over Royalburn Station butcher's death named

Outrega ‘Tre’ Anderson

The man charged with causing the death of a high country station employee in a two-car crash near Arrowtown can be named.

He is Hayden Richard Hurst.

The 28-year-old Mount Pisa resident did not appear in the Queenstown District Court today, and was remanded without plea by a court registrar to appear on March 25.

He is charged with drink-driving causing the death of Outrega (Tre) Anderson on State Highway 6 on December 16 last year.

Mr Anderson, understood to be aged 48, was head butcher at Royalburn Station, owned by Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie.

Court documents say Hurst, who was seriously injured in the crash, had a blood-alcohol level of 131mg. The legal limit is 50mg.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine.

Police say further charges are being considered.