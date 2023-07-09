Fiery Hamilton crash kills two while two in critical condition

Two people are dead and two others are critically injured following a fiery crash between a truck and a car in Hamilton early today.



Emergency services responded to the crash on Ulster St around 3.45am.

A police spokesperson said two people died at the scene and two others are critically injured.

“The car caught fire following the crash, and three officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after pulling occupants from the vehicle,” they said.

The road has been closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” a police spokesperson said.

A witness told The New Zealand Herald that the car, a silver Subaru, crashed into a delivery truck as it was turning into Pak’nSave Mill St.

The nearby BP service station has been taped off and is closed.