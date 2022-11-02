Flush with Kash: Baby joy for Kim Dotcom and wife Liz

Kash Dotcom was born yesterday. Photo: Kim Dotcom Twitter

Kim Dotcom and his wife Liz have announced the birth of their first child together.

Kash Dotcom was born yesterday.

The baby boy’s photo has been shared by both of his proud parents on Twitter and Instagram.

“Meet Kash Dotcom. Opening his eyes for the first time,” the German-Finnish internet entrepreneur tweeted to his 950,000-odd followers.

Dotcom, 48, is still fighting an extradition process with the US Supreme Court a decade after heavily armed anti-terrorism specialists raided his $30 million mansion in Coatesville, Auckland, in 2012.

Dotcom founded the file-sharing platform Megaupload and has been in copyright legal battles for over a decade.

Today, Kim and Liz Dotcom live in a sprawling home in Queenstown. Liz is 21 years Kim’s junior.

The baby announcement was made on Dotcom’s Twitter account earlier this year with a photo of the couple together with the Queenstown alps in the background. Beside it was an ultrasound image of the baby.

“Baby on the way. It’s a boy,” the infamous personality wrote.

He posted a second ultrasound image below the initial Twitter post with the caption: “When I told him he’s a Dotcom he gave me a thumbs up in the ultrasound.”

Baby Kash is Dotcom’s sixth child.

He shares twin girls, his fourth and fifth children, with ex-wife Mona Verga, whom he married in 2009 and divorced in 2014.

Kim Dotcom married Elizabeth Donnelly on January 20, 2018 - the anniversary date of the raid during which he was arrested in 2012.

The arrests were on behalf of the FBI, which was carrying out a worldwide operation targeting Megaupload. At the time, activity on the site comprised 4 per cent of the globe’s internet traffic.

Even though Dotcom was facing claims of criminal copyright violation - something later found to not be a crime in New Zealand - the police used the heavily armed anti-terrorist Special Tactics Group in a helicopter assault on his Coatesville mansion.

He faces decades in jail if successfully extradited to the United States and convicted on copyright, money laundering and other charges.

-By Anna Leask