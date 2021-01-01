Homicide probe after death at Christchurch hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after a death at the city's hospital.
Several officers are outside Christchurch Hospital's emergency department on Riccarton Ave.
They are overseeing a white Mercedes car with no licence plates which is being towed from the area.
Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said police were notified of a man taken to Christchurch Hospital this morning with critical injuries.
He has since died.
Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 210101/6148.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
More information will be issued when it becomes available.