Homicide probe after death at Christchurch hospital

A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after a death at the city's hospital.

Several officers are outside Christchurch Hospital's emergency department on Riccarton Ave.

They are overseeing a white Mercedes car with no licence plates which is being towed from the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said police were notified of a man taken to Christchurch Hospital this morning with critical injuries.

He has since died.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 210101/6148.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More information will be issued when it becomes available.