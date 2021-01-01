Friday, 1 January 2021

Homicide probe after death at Christchurch hospital

    A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after a death at the city's hospital.

    Several officers are outside Christchurch Hospital's emergency department on Riccarton Ave.

    They are overseeing a white Mercedes car with no licence plates which is being towed from the area.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said police were notified of a man taken to Christchurch Hospital this morning with critical injuries.

    He has since died.

    Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 210101/6148.

    Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    More information will be issued when it becomes available.

