King's Birthday honours list for 2024

The list of people in New Zealand awarded honours this King's Birthday weekend. A more detailed list of local recipients, or people with local connections, can be found in the Dunedin section.

Dames Companion

Theresa Elizabeth Gattung CNZM, services to women, governance and philanthropy, Auckland.

Joan Withers, services to business, governance and women, Papakura.

Knights Companion

Peter Joseph Beck, services to the aerospace industry, business and education, Auckland.

Prof Peter John Hunter MNZM, services to medical science, Auckland.

Companions

Vincent Alexandra Ashworth, services to agriculture, Morrinsville.

Arihia Darryl Bennett MNZM, services to Māori, governance and the community, Kaiapoi.

James (Jim) Boult ONZM, services to local government, tourism and the community, Queenstown.

Anne Candy QSO JP, services to Māori and local government, Auckland.

Rodney Adrian Duke, services to philanthropy and business, Auckland.

William Beau Holland MNZM, services to community governance and philanthropy, Tauranga.

Mary Helen Lee, services to snow sports and tourism, Wānaka.

Lesley Joan Milne, services to rowing, Auckland.

Dr John Charles Peek, services to fertility treatment and reproductive health, Auckland,

Catherine Ann Grant Sadleir, services to sports governance and women, London.

Christopher John Seed, services to the State, Wellington.

Air Marshal Kevin Ronald Short, services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Megan Faye Tamati-Quennell, services to Māori and First Nations art, Wellington.

Officers

Prof Fiona Margaret Alpass, services to health psychology and seniors, Palmerston North.

Assoc Prof Rohan Valentine Ameratunga, services to immunology, Auckland.

Andrew Howard Barnes, services to business and philanthropy, Waiheke Island.

Prof Ian Peter Bissett, services to colorectal surgery and education, Auckland.

Andrea Jane Blair, services to the geothermal industry and women, Taupō.

Dr Patricia Elizabeth Florence Bradbury, services to sport and education, Auckland.

Richard Adrian Coon, services to business and philanthropy, Picton.

Stephen Clifford Cox, services to cycling, Ōhaupō.

Noel Llewellyn Davies, services to engineering, business and the community, Auckland.

Tanya Handley Drawbridge (Tanya Ashken), services to sculpture, silversmithing and jewellery, Wellington.

Andrew Scott Dunn, services to people with Parkinson’s disease, Oamaru.

Peter Ralph Fegan JP, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Wanaka.

Allison Elizabeth Ferguson, services to netball, Auckland.

Meri Gibson, services to dragon boating and breast cancer awareness, Christchurch.

Tere Ngawai Gilbert, services to early childhood and Māori language education, Hamilton.

Gordon John Glentworth, services to the livestock and dairy industries, Hāwera.

Ian Fraser Grant, services to literature and historical preservation, Masterton.

Sarah Elizabeth Flora Haydon, services to people with disabilities, Warkworth.

William Paul Jansen, services to wildlife conservation, Porirua.

Robert David Jury, services to structural engineering and design, Lower Hutt.

Very Rev Taimoanaifakaofo Kaio, services to the Pacific community, Auckland.

Christopher John Lewis, services to tennis, Newport Coast, California.

Patricia (Trish) Elizabeth Clare Lindsay, services to netball and governance, Invercargill.

Alexander James (Jamie) Mackay, services to broadcasting and the rural community, Dunedin.

Deborah Ann Manning, services to the community and the environment, Dunedin.

Leslie Noel McCutcheon, services to the thoroughbred and harness racing industries, Levin.

Gemma Elizabeth New, services to music direction, Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr Colin Francis John O’Donnell, services to wildlife conservation, Christchurch.

Prof Nicola Sheila Peart, services to the law, Dunedin.

Anapela Polataivao, services to Pacific performing arts, Auckland.

Prof Phillippa Jane Poole, services to medical education, Auckland.

Dr William Howell Round, services to medical physics and biomedical engineering, Hamilton.

Prof Christine Vivienne Stephens, services to health psychology and seniors, Waikanae.

Lisa Jadwiga Valentina Warrington, services to theatre and education, Dunedin.

Dr Murray John Williams, services to wildlife conservation and science, Paekakariki.

Sheryll Christine Wilson, services to early childhood education, Christchurch.

Adrienne Karen Winkelmann, services to the fashion industry, Auckland.

Members

Jeanette Mary Banfield, services to philately, Paraparaumu.

Karen Lee Bartlett, services to the community and social services, Havelock North.

Dr Suzanne Joy Yerex Blackwell, services to clinical and forensic psychology and the law, Auckland.

Barry James Britten Brown, services to structural engineering, Auckland.

Jane Caroline Cartwright, services to health governance, Christchurch.

Frank Philip Chapman, services to health, Nelson.

I-Hua (Eva) Chen, services to the Asian community, Auckland.

Phillip Ching Chuen Lam, services to martial arts, Auckland.

Christine Margaret Clark, services to alcohol and drug harm reduction, Ashburton.

Prof John Patrick Vincent Collins, services to surgical education and breast cancer management, Auckland.

Fleur Barbara Corbett, services to conservation, Kerikeri.

Thomas Leslie John Coyle, services to the New Zealand Police, disaster victim identification and theatre, Kaukapakapa.

Mark Bryan Crompton, services to meteorology and the community, Hokitika.

Det Niall Patrick Deehan, Paraparaumu, services to the New Zealand Police, Paraparaumu.

James Alexander Doy, services to theatre, particularly youth theatre, Auckland.

Anthony John Dreaver, services to the community, Paraparaumu.

Reid Fletcher, services to the wine industry, Gisborne.

Brian George Foley, services to the plumbing industry and the community, Dunedin.

Ian Edward Godfrey, services to surf lifesaving and water safety education, Auckland.

Keith Raymond Gordon, services to diving and maritime history, Albany.

Insp Freda Anne Grace, services to the New Zealand Police, Wellington.

Elizabeth Mary Greive, services to child poverty reduction, Auckland.

John Warner Haldane, services to arts administration, particularly music, Whakatāne.

Grant Arthur Harrison, services to volleyball, Whangārei.

David Henshaw, services to archery, Lyttelton.

Dr Barbara Eva Hochstein, services to radiology and education, Rotorua.

Jolie Hodson, services to business, governance and women, Auckland.

Leigh Allen Hopper, services to property development and philanthropy, Whitianga.

Kerry Noel Henry Hudson, services to land management, Gisborne.

Ven Joseph Anthony Huta, services to the Anglican Church, Māori and the community, Rotorua.

Dianne Patricia John, services to ornithology, Picton.

Keith Jones, services to metrology, Lower Hutt.

Stephen Emil Kafka, services to conservation and wildlife research, Tauranga.

Bridget Piu Kauraka, services to the Cook Islands community, Wellington.

Rex Kerr, services to the community and rugby, Paraparaumu.

Murray Grant King, services to the dairy industry, Richmond.

Frederick James Lewis, services to philanthropy and sport, Gisborne.

Samuel Lewis, services to business and the community, Te Awamutu.

Hun Kuk Lim, services to the Korean community, Auckland.

Jee Chin Lim (Ven Abbess Manshin), services to the community, Auckland.

Allister Morrison Macgregor, services to pipe bands, Edendale.

Allan John (Allen) McCaw, services to the apiculture industry, Milton.

Anthony William McGovern, services to the racing industry, Cambridge.

John Trevlyn McKenzie, services to education, Dunedin.

Lorraine Cranmer Mentz, services to education and philanthropy, Auckland.

Ereti Paku Mitchell, services to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations, Perth, Scotland.

Maureen Shirley Morris, services to nursing, Whangārei.

Vivian Warburton Naylor, services to people with disabilities, Auckland.

Linda Rosemary Nelson JP, services to people with intellectual disabilities, Auckland.

Frances Mary Latu Oakes JP, services to mental health and the Pacific community, Oamaru.

Julie Leslie Paterson, services to women and sport, Auckland.

Leitualaalemalietoa Lynn Lolokini Pavihi, services to Pacific education, Auckland.

Catherine Gabrielle Petrey, services to the New Zealand Police, arms control and the community, Lower Hutt.

Dr David Telfer Robie, services to journalism and Asia-Pacific media education, Auckland.

Dr Louise Gladys Rummel, services to nursing education, Auckland.

Merrick Clifford Sanderson, services to orthopaedic surgery, Whangārei.

Dr Emma Louise Scotter, services to motor neuron disease research, Auckland,

Rachel Jane Smalley, services to broadcasting and health advocacy, Auckland.

Akinihi Miraka Smith, services to Māori and the Anglican Church, Kaitaia.

Graham Frederick Smith, services to horticulture, Waitara.

Orquidea Nallely Gabriela Tamayo Mortera, services to diversional and recreational therapy and education, Auckland.

Amohaere Judith Tangitu, services to Māori health, Whakatāne.

Glenn Lindsay Teal, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Auckland.

Allison Jane Todd, services to equestrian coaching and water safety, Wellington.

Kristine Ellen Tynan, services to people with long-term conditions and older adults, Christchurch.

Jocelyn Isobel Urbahn, services to surf lifesaving and squash, Foxton.

Sally Ann Walker, services to health advocacy, Whangaparāoa.

Det Insp Lewis Robert Warner, services to the New Zealand Police and the community, Tauranga.

Lisa Anne Whittle, services to wildlife conservation, Wellington.

Adine Rachel Wilson, services to netball, Auckland.

Nicola Jane Wilson, services to mental health advocacy, particularly disordered eating, Auckland.

Abann Kamyay Ajak Yor, services to ethnic and migrant communities, Auckland.

Honorary Member

Allyn (Aliya) Sue Danzeisen, services to the Muslim community and women, Hamilton.

King’s Service Order

Companion

Daniel Edward Allen-Gordon, services to youth and charitable governance, Tauranga.

Josephine Huti Anderson, services to Māori, Te Kuiti.

Colleen Brenda Brown MNZM, services to people with disabilities, local government and the community, Auckland.

Elizabeth Hera Cunningham JP, services to governance, Christchurch.

Michael John Hollings, services to education and Māori, Wellington.

Karen Sandra Morrison-Hume, services to the community, Raglan.

King’s Service Medal

Mervyn Ralph Allison, services to brass bands, Raumati.

Marie Bennett, services to seniors, Dunedin.

Lance Basil Berry JP, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Rongotea.

Patricia Mackenzie Boyle, services to the community, Invercargill.

John McMeekan Bray, services to rugby league, Auckland.

Henry Lionel Gordon Brittain, services to transport history and tourism, Waikanae.

Janice Vivienne Burnett, services to the community, Prebbleton.

Sandra Beryl Burrow, services to swimming, Ōrewa.

David Leon Cadei, services to conservation and bio-security awareness, Taupō.

Ian Stuart Campbell, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and taekwon-do, Te Awamutu.

Patricia Frances Carrick-Clarke, services to sport, particularly cricket, Nelson.

Brian Rex Carter JP, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Bulls.

Marian Tadeusz Ceregra, services to the Polish community and veterans, Lower Hutt.

Robin Florence Clarke, services to the community, Waikanae.

Jacqueline Ann Dwyer JP, services to the community, Patea.

Robert Allan Feisst (deceased), services to the community, Cambridge.

Patricia Anne George, services to mosaic art and the community, Matakohe.

Mervyn Allen Gore, services to rugby league, Auckland.

Dr Matire Louise Ngarongoa Harwood, services to Māori health, Auckland.

Mailigi Hetutū, services to the Niuean community, Wellington.

Leslie Tamihana Hokianga, services to physical fitness and mental health, Hastings.

Arthur Gregory Imms, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Kerikeri.

Tupuna Mataki Kaiaruna, services to the Cook Islands community and performing arts, Auckland.

Katareina Whaiora Kaiwai, services to women and the civil construction industry, Tokomaru Bay.

Maituteau Karora, services to the Cook Islands community, Auckland.

Fraser Crompton William Lake, services to the community, Turangi.

David John Laughlin, services to conservation, Lyttelton.

Trevor Ross Marshall, services to the community, Mapua.

Peter Donald McNeur, services to education and the community, Masterton.

Marilyn Ann Milne, services to netball, Nelson.

Charles James Nightingale, services to the community, Hokitika.

Linda-Lee Odom, services to people with disabilities and sport, Auckland.

Sharda Ashok Patel, services to the Indian community and women, Wellington.

Bernard Lawrence Power OStJ, services to the community, Rangiora.

David Grant Smith, services to the community, Carterton.

Heather Merle Smith, services to the community, Carterton.

Jillian Joan Spicer, services to the community and refugees, Palmerston North.

Fay Taylor, services to the community, Mosgiel.

Robert John Ryrie Webb JP, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Taihape.

Glenn Victor Williams JP, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Te Puke.

Vicki Margaret Wood, services to victim support, Mount Maunganui.

Joseph Zawada, services to the Polish community and historical research, Lower Hutt.

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

Wing Cmdr Mark Alan Whiteside, services to the New Zealand Defence Force.