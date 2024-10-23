Knife-wielding woman arrested in her driveway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A knife-wielding 55-year-old woman was arrested in her driveway after allegedly making threats over the phone.
Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said police were called to a property on Lock St in St Clair, Dunedin, by a concerned resident about 6.45pm on Tuesday.
The woman allegedly making the threats was arrested when officers spotted her walking down the property’s driveway with a knife.
She was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and conducting a threatening act towards a person in a dwelling.
She would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.