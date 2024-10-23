Knife-wielding woman arrested in her driveway

A knife-wielding 55-year-old woman was arrested in her driveway after allegedly making threats over the phone.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said police were called to a property on Lock St in St Clair, Dunedin, by a concerned resident about 6.45pm on Tuesday.

The woman allegedly making the threats was arrested when officers spotted her walking down the property’s driveway with a knife.

She was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and conducting a threatening act towards a person in a dwelling.

She would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz