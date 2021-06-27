Lotto win: One lucky punter's $13 million night

One lucky New Plymouth punter is $13 million richer after they won both Powerball and First Division last night.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Merrilands, and means they are the twelfth Powerball winner this year.

It comes just three weeks after a Hamilton player won $16.5 million with Powerball First Division.

The winning numbers drawn at 8pm last night were 26, 1, 11, 32, 2, 6.

The bonus ball was 10 and the Powerball 3.

There was no other Division 1 winner. Powerball had reached a $12m jackpot before last night.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

Other Powerball wins in 2021

2 January: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

2 January: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

6 January: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

20 January: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

27 February: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

13 March: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

20 March: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

24 March: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

17 April: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

8 May: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

5 June $16.5 million - Hamilton