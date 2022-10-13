Man burned as vape explodes in cinema

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to a Dunedin cinema after a vape exploded in a man's pocket.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to reports of a small explosion and smoke inside Reading Cinema in the Octagon about 2.55pm.
Four crews were sent.
When they arrived they found a small battery had exploded and there was no fire.
An ambulance had been called and crews were leaving, the spokeswoman said.
A witness said the incident happened near the toilets about 3pm.
The man had burns to his leg and said the vape in his pocket had exploded.