Thursday, 13 October 2022

Man burned as vape explodes in cinema

    By Oscar Francis
    Fire crews were called to Reading Cinema after a vape exploded in a man's pocket. Photo by Gregor Richardson
    Emergency services were called to a Dunedin cinema after a vape exploded in a man's pocket.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to reports of a small explosion and smoke inside Reading Cinema in the Octagon about 2.55pm.

    Four crews were sent.

    When they arrived they found a small battery had exploded and there was no fire.

    An ambulance had been called and crews were leaving, the spokeswoman said.

    A witness said the incident happened near the toilets about 3pm.

    The man had burns to his leg and said the vape in his pocket had exploded.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times