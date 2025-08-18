NZ reggae artist deported from US

New Zealand-born reggae artist Lotima Nicholas Pome'e - aka General Fiyah - has been reportedly detained in the US and deported. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

New Zealand-born reggae artist Lotima Nicholas Pome'e - aka General Fiyah - has been reportedly detained in the US and deported.

The young musician had been scheduled to perform at Polyfest, a major Pacific cultural festival held in Washington on Saturday.

In a post on social media, General Fiyah expressed his apologies to fans.

"I am really sorry to let you all know that I won't be able to make the performance tonight," the post read.

"I was detained and sent back to New Zealand, which means I can't be there to share this moment with you."

The musician apologised, saying he would always be supporting from afar.

On Sunday, online posts showed him in Sydney.

General Fiyah and Polyfest have been contacted for comment.

It comes after New Zealand mother Sarah Shaw - detained in an immigration facility in the state of Texas - returned safely back at her home in Washington.

Shaw and her six-year-old son Issac were detained at the Canadian border more than three weeks ago because she mistakenly tried to leave and re-enter the United States without both parts of her visa approved.