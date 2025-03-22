Man dead after incident in Carterton streets

The Carterton New World. Photo: Google Maps/screenshot

A person has died after an incident in Carterton today that sparked a major police and emergency callout and the closure of the town supermarket.

Carterton Mayor Ron Mark confirmed to RNZ that police and ambulances were called to the town's Main Street to attend to a person in a vehicle with a gunshot wound who has subsequently died.

The incident was reported in Carterton near Pembroke Street as well as in Featherston near Daniell Street around 4pm.

Police are speaking with two people in relation to the incident, and cordons are in place in Featherston, Carterton, and Kaitoke.

There is not believed to be any risk to the wider community, police said.

Mark said that it seemed that the incident was targeted and did not pose a threat to the wider community.

"I'm very confident that the police will resolve this quite quickly."

He said the community wanted to know what was going on which he believed was understandable.

"Sirens, ambulances, police cars racing, road blocks, helicopters tend to cause a little bit of concern."

Mark told RNZ it would appear that the person was brought into Carterton in a vehicle "in the state that they were in".

State Highway 2 through Featherston and Carterton is closed and State Highway 2 at Kaitoke is down to one lane.

Police remain at three scenes in relation to the incident conducting scene examinations while they determine what occurred.

One resident has told RNZ the main street is cordoned off while others have said ambulances and police are at the local New World.

In a Facebook post, New World Carterton said the store was closed until further notice.

"Our apologies for any inconvenience caused. We will keep you updated as to when we can reopen."

Further information is expected to be released by police later tonight.

More to come...