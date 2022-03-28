Monday, 28 March 2022

Man films ex-partner and another man in bed, then posts it to Facebook

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Roydon Winstanley in 2017. Photo: Nelson Weekly
    Roydon Winstanley in 2017. Photo: Nelson Weekly
    Roydon Winstanley broke into the house where his ex lay sleeping with another man, filmed them and posted it to Facebook.

    The Nelson stock car driver was today convicted on charges of causing harm by posting digital communications and unlawfully being in a building. He must now wait to see if the Restorative Justice process to which he has been referred will alter the sentencing outcome.

    The 24-year-old today admitted the charges, which occurred as a result of the end of Winstanley's relationship with the victim only days earlier, in the Nelson District Court.

    At about 5am on Sunday, March 6 this year, Winstanley entered the victim's house and went to her bedroom where she lay sleeping. Police prosecution said he did not have permission to be there.

    While recording on his cell phone he approached the victim's bed, removed the covers which exposed her and a man who was also asleep in the bed.

    After Winstanley left the house he posted the video to Facebook. He later told police he had been to the house but gave no explanation why.

    Defence lawyer Mark Dollimore told the court that the Restorative Justice process had "real potential", and that Winstanley had "quite maturely" engaged in counselling.

    Judge Richard Russell said breaking into someone's home was serious.

    He convicted Winstanley and remanded him for sentencing on May 2, pending the outcome of Restorative Justice.

    -By Tracy Neal
    Open Justice multimedia journalist

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter