Mother fighting for her life after being trapped for 36 hours in car crash

Hope Hoyland. Photo: Givealittle

A South Island mum of two is in a coma and fighting for her life after reportedly spending 36 hours trapped in a car after a crash.

A Givealittle page has been started for Hope Hoyland after the crash near the Tasman town of Murchison last week.

"Our best friend, Hope Hoyland, was in a horrific car accident on the afternoon of Monday, March 3rd. Tragically, she wasn't found until Wednesday morning, March 5th, over 36 hours later," it said.

"By some miracle, she was still alive, but in a critical condition. She was airlifted to Wellington Hospital with her mum, Nicky, and is now in an induced coma, fighting for her life."

A police spokesperson said they were advised of the crash on Mangles Valley Rd last Wednesday at 7.25am, where a car had gone off the road and down a bank with a single person inside.

Firefighters from Murchison and Lake Rotoiti helped extricate Hoyland from the vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said once the person was freed from the vehicle, they were winched from the scene by helicopter.

A St John spokesperson said one patient in a critical condition was flown to Wellington Hospital.

Friends Samara and Megan say funds raised will go towards Hoyland's recovery, medical costs, supporting her two young children and helping with her mum's accommodation costs while in Wellington.

The said Hoyland was "the most incredible person-kind, strong, and full of love".

"She is also a devoted single mum to her two young boys, Caisen and Tommy, who are her whole world. Right now, as Hope fights to come back to them, we want to do everything we can to support her and her family.