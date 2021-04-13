Motueka firearms incident: Person injured, police seek male 'believed to be involved'

Photo: File

Police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a serious firearms incident in Motueka today.

Another man received moderate injuries in the incident.

"One male has been injured as a result and is currently receiving medical attention," Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Paul Borrell confirmed this afternoon.

"Police are undertaking inquiries to locate another male believed to have been involved and who was last seen leaving in a vehicle in the vicinity of Fry St, Motueka.

"Police are working to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred and believe those involved in this incident may be known to each other.

"All police currently attending this incident are temporarily armed."

Borrell said more details will follow as they become available.

Fry St has been cordoned off.

St John ambulance earlier confirmed they attended an incident that was reported at 1.10pm.

Emergency services are still at the scene.