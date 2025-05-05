Uber Eats driver off work after dog attack

An Uber Eats driver was injured in a dog attack while delivering food in Christchurch.

The driver followed the customer’s instructions who stated their gate and door would be open and to “meet at the door.”

Despite a dog warning sign at the property on Riley Cres in Woolston, the driver proceeded seeing no animals.

Two large labradors suddenly rushed out, and one bit him on the leg.

The driver’s partner told Chris Lynch Media the homeowner took the food without restraining the dogs or offering help.

“My partner was left outside bleeding in shock and pain,” she said.

He required multiple hospital visits and has been off work since.

The driver’s partner criticised Uber Eats, saying it responded five days later with no compensation.

Uber said it is evaluating whether the customer should stay on the platform.

It advised the driver to seek help from ACC and report the incident to police.

The Christchurch City Council animal management team is also investigating.

Police said no complaint had been received.