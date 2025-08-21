Warning issued after battery pack fire

A lithium battery pack that burst into flames in an Ashburton home office around lunchtime has prompted a warning from firefighters.

Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief Andy Rattray said firefighters put out the small fire in the battery pack and some nearby paper on Saturday.

They then had to ventilate the house which had filled with acrid smoke.

The home’s resident had plugged in the charger, a jump pack used for starting vehicles, about three hours prior.

He had been testing it to see if it was still working after not having used it for about five years.

Rattray advised residents to beware of such chargers.

He recommended taking them to an electrician to be checked if they had not been used for some time.

Meanwhile, firefighters were called out again later that day to a rural property at Winslow. A car had received minimal damage after its exhaust system caught fire due to a bird’s nest.