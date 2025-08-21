Toll on Canterbury bypass could cause safety issues

The proposed Woodend Bypass route, and the alternative route through Woodend and Kaiapoi. Image: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Two North Canterbury schools fear for the safety of students and residents if a Woodend Bypass toll is imposed, as motorists ‘rat-run’ to avoid paying it.

Kaiapoi North School and Te Kura o Tuahiwi already face issues with speeding motorists, and their communities fear it will only get worse, as motorists look for alternative routes to avoid getting hit in the back pocket.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced last week it is proposing a toll for the planned Belfast to Pegasus Motorway, which includes the Woodend Bypass.

It is proposing two tolling points, with each charging $1.25 per passing light vehicle, and $2.50 for heavy vehicles - or up to $5 a day for a return trip for light vehicles.

NZTA has identified Williams St and Smith St in Kaiapoi as an alternative, toll-free route, while community leaders fear Revells Rd through Tuahiwi will also be used by motorists.

Williams St, outside Kaiapoi North School, already experiences high traffic volumes. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Kaiapoi North School has been working with the Waimakariri District Council to address safety concerns outside the school.

‘‘We are worried about the impact it will have on the safety of our children and their families,’’ principal Jason Miles said.

He said the school’s board of trustees will be discussing whether to make a submission.

Te Kura o Tuahiwi and the Tuahiwi Marae have worked with the Waimakariri District Council on safety improvements on Revells Rd, Tuahiwi.

‘‘We are quite isolated, but we do get trucks coming through. It is another thing to worry about in keeping our tamariki safe before and after school,’’ Te Kura o Tuahiwi principal Dot Singh said.

Former Waimakariri Mayor David Ayers said he will be making a submission against the toll.

The council has supported the bypass for years to improve safety in Woodend, but Mr Ayers fears a toll will undermine safety.

‘‘It is very hard to walk across Main Rd (Woodend). I’m not opposed to a toll on a longer road, but on a shorter route like this it is easy to take a detour which will impact on the safety of Woodend, Kaiapoi and Tuahiwi residents.’’

Waimakariri district councillor Philip Redmond, the council’s roading portfolio holder, said $70,000 has already been spent on safety improvements outside Kaiapoi North School.

‘‘At least they (NZTA) are not directing traffic through the town centre, but I’m not sure if people will follow the advice and use Smith St.’’

Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Cr Redmond questioned how NZTA could justify the cost/benefit, given the safety risks posed by motorists ‘rat-running’ through Kaiapoi and Tuahiwi to avoid paying the toll.

‘‘There is a philosophical argument that we pay road user charges, so it should cover our roads.’’

Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board chairperson Jackie Watson said the board will be making a submission.

‘‘It is a huge concern. The resulting traffic jams are going to be diabolical. It is absolutely ridiculous.

‘‘I’m also worried about how the older population are going to go with paying the toll.’’

Cabinet will make the final decision on the toll, but Transport Minister Chris Bishop said it would be inappropriate for him to comment.

He encouraged residents to make a submission.

An NZTA spokesperson said the potential impact on Williams Street in Kaiapoi has been considered.

‘‘Among the expected benefits of this Belfast to Pegasus tolling proposal is a significant projected decrease in traffic on SH1 through Woodend.

‘‘Traffic modelling indicates once the new motorway opens, tolling will result in more people using alternative travel routes, compared to not tolling the road.

‘‘However, traffic is expected to move from local routes to tolled routes over time as the benefits of the new roading become clear.’’

The spokesperson said NZTA will work with the Waimakariri District Council and the Kaiapoi and Tuahiwi communities to address the potential impact.

■ Cameras take a photo of vehicles as they pass the tolling points. Motorists can set up a toll account on the NZTA website. If they don’t, the registered vehicle owner will be sent an invoice after five days.

■ Consultation is open until Tuesday, September 9.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.