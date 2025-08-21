All Black tribute for late great uncle

Lloyd Ashby. Photo: Crown Studio Ltd of Wellington

Former All Black Lloyd Ashby died in Dunedin on Monday.

He was 94. Ashby, born in Mataura, played 59 games for Southland, scoring a then-record 328 points, was a regular New Zealand triallist in the late 1950s, and represented the South Island for three years.

The willowy fullback found his path to the All Blacks blocked by the great Don Clarke but he made his sole test appearance, when Clarke was injured, in a 6-3 loss to the Wallabies at Lancaster Park in 1958.

He was great uncle to Justin Marshall who has paid tribute to him.

Marshall, who played 81 tests for the All Blacks, said he was an inspiration.

“A very sad day today. My great uncle Lloyd Ashby my Dads (fridge) uncle passed away. He was 94 years old. All Black number 594 I was 948. Thank you Lloyd for inspiring me and making me believe I could be an All Black from a small town like you. RIP, lost but never forgotten,” Marshall said on social media.

— Allied Media