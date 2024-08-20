Neighbour baffled after 'kind grandfather' shot dead

The shooting happened in the eastern suburb of Pakuranga Heights. Photo: RNZ

A neighbour of a man fatally shot in East Auckland says he he was known as a "kind grandfather".

Police say a homicide investigation has been launched after finding the man wounded in a car about 6.45am yesterday shortly before he died at the scene.

The neighbour, who lives in Pixie Place in the suburb of Pakuranga Heights, near where the shooting happened, said the man was retired and lived in a three-generation household.

They said he was often seen gardening or playing with his grandchildren.

"He's very polite and kind, and always playing with the kids on the street," the neighbour said.

"He would watch the kids riding their bikes on the street, he's really the kind of grandfather who would play with the kids.

"I can't find any reason why a retired, kind man [was shot] - who could he have offended?"

Five gunshots were heard by residents in the area about 6.40am yesterday. Officers arrived minutes later and found the wounded man in a courier van.

Police were seen searching a Post Haste van in the afternoon, cordons were set up and remained in place for much of Monday.

"The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area today and in coming days as we work to piece together what has led to this and who is responsible," Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vicker said.

"We are continuing to speak to a number of people in the area at the time and are keen to hear from anyone who hasn't already spoken with us."

The deceased man's neighbour said they were not aware he worked and always assumed the courier van was being driven by another person in the family.

After the shooting, the neighbour said they were concerned about the safety of the neighbourhood.

"Our street is close to Elm Park School. Many parents would park here, then walk to Elm Park School. It's a very busy street where you can see mums and kids walking to and from school."

They hoped police and Neighbourhood Watch would continue to patrol the area over the next few days.

Another neighbour says she is worried that the killer is still on the loose.

Amanda Craig, who has lived in the area for nearly two decades, was getting ready for work when she heard the shots.

"I had just gone into the bathroom and that's the side of the house near where this all happened. I was just standing there and next minute I could hear bang, bang, bang, bang, bang - it was very fast and all in a couple of seconds.

"I was half asleep and I thought to myself 'it definitely sounds like gunshots'. It didn't seemed like the backfire of a car."

Her husband left for work just minutes after the shooting, Craig said.

"It was probably a matter of only five to 10 minutes at the latest that he packed up, jumped in the car and left.

"He only saw one police car at that stage. I think it was just too soon after the shooting that he left to go to work. A bit later I could hear the police helicopter flying overhead and then more sirens arriving."

Craig said this was the first time such an incident had happened in their quiet neighbourhood.

"It is a pretty quiet neighbourhood and everyone keeps to themselves. I don't even know the majority of the people in my own little street, we never seem to have any trouble here. You don't expect something like this to happen. It was quite unbelievable."

Craig said the crime had unsettled locals.

"I think it shocked a lot of people, it is very frightening to have something like that happen in such a nice neighbourhood.

"They haven't caught the shooter and we don't know who did this. Was it a targeted attack? Was it a random attack? Is the shooter still in the area? Until these questions are answered, we will be scared."