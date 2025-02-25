Police patrol car gets stuck in gravel after officer attempted U-turn on SH1

A police officer checks his patrol vehicle after going off road while trying to perform a U-turn. Photo: Supplied

A farmer saved the day by helping a stranded policeman on the Kilmog get his stuck patrol car out of the gravel.

A police spokesman said the officer attempted a U-turn on State Highway 1 on Sunday afternoon after talking with a speeding motorist they had pulled over.

During the maneuver the patrol car became stuck after hitting loose gravel on the side of the road.

A local farmer saved the day by helping the policeman get the car out.

No damage was sustained to the vehicle the officer was able to return to normal duties, the spokesman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz