Power and travel chaos as wild weather hits South

Over 1,500 households in Otago and Southland are currently without power at the moment.

Aurora Energy on their website said they were aware of a number of power outages across the network caused by strong winds.

"We will update the outages page on our website with expected restore times as more information becomes available."

A tree lies blown over in Eden St, Oamaru, after strong winds hurtled through Otago and Southland this afternoon. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

More households are without power in Oamaru, with trees being ripped from the ground and taking down power lines on their way down.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said on Thames St, the main street of Oamaru, tree branches and anything not tied down was being blown around.

A large tree was blown down on Old Mill Rd which was closed to traffic.

Network Waitaki on their Facebook page said they had reports of outages across the district from trees and other blown debris getting into powerlines

"We've even had a shed blown into the powerlines in Oamaru,"

"Our crews are working to isolate affected areas and make safe but it's just too windy to work safely at height to repair anything right now,

"Unfortunately, some customers may be off overnight as we deal with the volume of faults and the extent of damage, and we can't do much until the wind dies down."

Over sixty unplanned outages were recorded by PowerNet over Southland affecting numerous households in the region, including all of Waikouaiti and all of Hindon.

Travel chaos, flight cancellations in South

High winds have thrown the plans of hundreds of passengers into chaos with 40 flights cancelled in Dunedin and Queenstown.

A passenger on a flight bound for Queenstown this morning said passengers were screaming amid violent turbulence after the plane turned around because of strong winds.

Strong winds with gusts of up to 150km/h are lashing the South Island and on the ground roading authorities are warning motorists to avoid travel in some areas.

Dunedin Airport marketing and customer experience manager Chris Snow said at 3pm there had been 14 cancellations in total, eight arrivals and 6 departures.

"There have been 14 cancellations due to wind. ‘We’re unsure at this point of more cancellations, that will be up to the airlines depending on what happens with the weather later on today,

"At this point, the 8.20pm flight from Christchurch has been cancelled, but that's about all that we know at this point." Mr Snow said.

Queenstown similarly has been having a chaotic day with 24 cancellations as of 3pm.

Queenstown Airport Chief Operating Officer Todd Grace said winds and wet weather had severely impacted the schedule.

"While not all flights have been affected, there have been about 24 arriving or departing flights impacted. It’s obviously inconvenient when travel is disrupted, and we appreciate people’s understanding,

"Those affected should contact their airline directly for information."

Dylan Steele, 18, was on a Jetstar flight from Auckland to Queenstown this morning at 8.30am and said passengers were screaming in terror as the plane shook violently about 20 minutes from Queenstown airport.

"Everyone on the plane was screaming."

"I was right next to the wing on the left side and the wing looked like it was going to break. It was shaking and it looked like it was about to snap off. Even the engines were shaking."

"The plane was going up and then dropping rapidly. I was airborne on my seat, it was just so wild."

"Everyone was just screaming and people were throwing up. I was about to throw up too."

A Jetstar spokesman said the flight hit turbulence on the return flight to Auckland

“We sincerely apologise to customers for the disruption to their travel plans due to strong winds affecting Queenstown,

“Aircraft are designed to withstand turbulence far more severe than is ever encountered and pilots and crew are well practised and trained to manage turbulence

MetService has a number of severe weather warnings in place for the South Island and lower North Island today, with heavy rain, gale-force winds and even snow forecast.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the main story today though will be the wind.

”In the South Island some places could see wind speeds in the region of 150 kph, that includes places like Queenstown where we know there’s been a lot of severe weather, as well as down towards Dunedin.

“Anywhere under a strong wind warning should be prepared.”

South Canterbury roads warning

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging drivers to avoid non-essential travel in the region with strong winds making driving conditions hazardous across South and Mid-Canterbury this afternoon.

Gusts exceeding 150km/h have been recorded in the Mackenzie High Country today and conditions are not forecast to ease until this evening, while SH1 around Timaru has recorded gusts of up to 100km/h and motorists are advised to drive with extreme care.

Waka Kotahi has closed SH80 From Lake Pukaki to Aoraki due to strong winds. Earlier this afternoon a vehicle overturned on the highway, and contractors are unable to clear the road safely due to extremely strong winds making conditions dangerous.

Contractors are assessing State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Twizel, which remains open at this time but Waka Kotahi warn that the road could close with short notice.

Campervan blown over

Police responded to a campervan that has been blown over while travelling on SH 80 (Mount Cook Road) reported just before 2pm.

Both lanes are blocked, and all occupants of the vehicle are reported to be uninjured.

Police have advised drivers to be aware of high winds in the area and avoid travelling until the weather improves.

It was possible the road from the Tekapo Village to the SH 8 turn off would be closed.

A caravan was also seen blown over on SH 1 south of Hampden at about 4pm.

A caravan was seen tipped over on State Highway 1, south of Hampden, at about 4pm today. Photo: Sally Rae

Scrub fire fanned by winds

Roads have been closed off in Livingstone, Waitaki, as fire and emergency crews battle a scrub fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Mark Richards said there were about three crews on the scene in Livingstone, Waitaki, who were called out about 11.40am this morning as heavy winds have led to a bush fire.

The Fenz crew were also waiting for Aurora Energy contractors to secure the area.

Meanwhile, Fenz crew responded to a small grass fire in Whitestone, Waitaki about midday on Monday, with two crews able to dampen it down in about 30 minutes.

The two call-outs come off the back of a heavy wind warning for much of the lower South Island.

Traffic chaos in Haast

An approximate 3km line of cars is snaking through Haast this afternoon as commuters seek to travel through flood-damaged roading.

Traffic queues. Photo / Luke Shannon

Standstill traffic has come as Waka Kotahi NZTA changed the convoy times through State Highway 6 this morning and pushed the 12pm convoy back two hours.

Commuters have reported spending nearly an hour waiting to travel through the district.

The convoys are a result of a massive slip at Muddy Creek Bridge, convoys are now being used to bring vehicles through.

Downed powerlines, fires and flying trampolines

Toppled powerlines, vegetation fires and flying trampolines have kept South Island fire crews busy as wild winds blow through the country.

Fire and Emergency Shift Manager, Mark Richards said crews in Ashburton have spent the last couple of hours battling an 80-metre hedge which caught fire.

"Crews are still cleaning up, the smoke is adrift but it's under control - we have trucks dropping off as we speak," he told theHerald.

Powerlines are confirmed to have fallen across Christchurch, although Richards reassured no property or cars were damaged.

Meanwhile, a trampoline was caught tossing through the wind in Timaru.