Search begins for NZ's next top mullet

The search for the finest mullet in New Zealand is under way.

Aotearoa’s Next Top Mullet is part of The Mullet Matters, a fundraising campaign to support the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

More than 750 people have signed up to grow their mullet and raise funds during March.

The mulletteers range in age from 2-72, and include tradies, toddlers and teachers, mechanics, mental health workers, and even a mayor.

And one of them will be crowned Aotearoa’s Next Top Mullet. All those who are already signed up to The Mullet Matters are in to win, and the competition is now being opened to others.

People have until March 15 to enter before it goes to a nationwide popular vote, where the public can vote for their favourite mullet.

The winner of Aotearoa's Next Top Mullet will be announced at an awards ceremony March 21.

The funds raised during The Mullet Matters campaign will help fund vital mental health resources for the Mental Health Foundation.

To enter Aotearoa’s Next Top Mullet, sign up at themulletmatters.co.nz and share your photo with the required hashtags.