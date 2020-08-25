Seven new Covid cases today

There are seven new confirmed cases of Covid-19 today.

With the countdown clock ticking down until Auckland moves out of lockdown on Sunday night, the Government is set to reveal if the perimeter of the cluster is more defined.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving the 1pm daily update.

As usual they will reveal the latest case numbers, testing data and answer questions on the health response.

It emerged today that an office worker in a downtown Auckland office block has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tenants in the Crombie Lockwood tower, in Queen St, have been sent an email confirming the news someone in their building had tested positive for the virus.

"Last night, one of our tenants was advised that a member of their staff from the 191 Queen Street office has tested positive for Covid-19," it said.

"The staff member and all members of their household are now in quarantine under the care of [the] Auckland Regional Public Health."

The email was sent to The New Zealand Herald by a tenant in the building.

Tenants were told that the staffer had last been in the building last week on Monday, August 17. They only went into their office, tenants were told.

"ARPH has advised that the test results will determine how far back they need to contact-trace."

The building is on an after hours-only access schedule.

"So even with an access card, this person wouldn't have been able to go anywhere else than his/her office and floor."

The email goes on to say that the person involved is regarded "full floor tenancy" so it would be very unlikely they would have been in contact with anyone else in the building.

Under investigation

Yesterday there were still three cases under investigation - including the Rydges maintenance worker - with officials unable to make an epidemiological link.

Genome testing was under way.

And 10 people were in hospital, including two people in intensive care in Middlemore.

About 2300 close contacts of cases had been identified, of which 2,249 had been contacted by yesterday morning and all were self-isolating.