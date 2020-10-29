Thursday, 29 October 2020

Sold! Old air traffic control tower off the residential market

    The tower boasts views from Evans Bay to Lyall Bay. Photo: Supplied
    Wellington's old air traffic control tower, affectionately known as "Arnold", has sold.

    The building is thought to be the only air traffic control tower in the world to have a residential address and its own letterbox.

    Opened in 1959, the old tower was home to Airways air traffic controllers managing flights in and out of Wellington Airport for 60 years.

    The new control tower was opened further down Tirangi Rd in 2018.

    The four-storey building will require some significant work, including asbestos removal and...
    Tommy's Real Estate agent Billy Bell announced the building had sold on his Facebook page.

    "A huge couple of weeks with over 100,000 views across the globe but it's now time for this iconic landmark to change hands. So, what is next for "Arnold"? only time will tell ...", he wrote.

    The tower still has many of its original 1957 design features, but the kitchenette is described as "circa 2000s chic".

    It also comes with a list of renovation needs, including asbestos removal and earthquake strengthening.

    But the sellers, Airways, said the views from the top floor were "phenomenal", stretching from Evans Bay to Lyall Bay and beyond. There's also nearly a quarter acre of land.

    Photo: Facebook
