Trial of accused cop killer moved to Chch

Hayden Tasker is accused of murdering Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming. Photo: Open Justice / Tracy Neal

The man charged with murdering Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming in Nelson has had his case transferred to Christchurch.

Hayden Tasker, 32, appeared by video link from prison in the High Court at Wellington on Friday.

He entered not guilty pleas to six charges, including murder, in February.

Justice Dale La Hood said the case was being transferred to Christchurch.

Tributes to Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming outside the Nelson police station. Photo: NZ Police / RNZ

Fleming was killed early on New Year's Day after being struck by a vehicle while she was on foot patrol in central Nelson.

Her colleague Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay was critically injured and required surgery.

A third police officer was assessed for concussion. Two members of the public were also injured.

A provisional trial date has been set for May 2026.