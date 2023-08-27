Two crashes block up Dunedin Motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Multiple vehicles were involved in two crashes on the Southern Motorway this evening due to weather-related conditions.
A police spokesman said they were responding to reports of two crashes, involving a total of four vehicles, on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway at about 5.30pm.
One crash was at the Morris Rd overbridge, and the other near the Saddle Hill Rd on-ramp.
Hail and ice were contributing factors in the crashes.
The motorway was blocked at the Saddle Hill Rd on-ramp, but was cleared at about 6.50pm.
There were no reports of any serious injuries, the spokesman said.
Police are advising motorists to drive to the poor weather conditions, with ice over the roads.