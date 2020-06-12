University uses TV ad to show research role

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"Otago and Covid-19: Playing our part" - a 60-second and a 30-second edit - was made by an Auckland advertising agency.
"It focuses on the vital need for information through this extraordinary time, and Otago’s part in providing this," university marketing services director Todd Gordon said.
The ads, first screened on Sunday, run for about two months on TVNZ, TV3, Prime & Sky, TV on Demand and YouTube.
The advertisement includes Prof David Murdoch, of Otago’s Christchurch campus, Sir David Skegg, Prof Richard Blaikie, and Prof Miguel Quinones-Mateu, of Dunedin, as well as Prof Michael Baker, Dr Ayesha Verrall and Lesley Gray, all of the Wellington campus.