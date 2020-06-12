University uses TV ad to show research role

University of Otago Associate Prof James Ussher (left) and Prof Miguel Quinones-Mateu, who took part in a video promoting the university’s Covid-19 efforts. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Otago University has launched a television campaign featuring its Christchurch campus to highlight the key role its researchers played in the fight against Covid-19.

"Otago and Covid-19: Playing our part" - a 60-second and a 30-second edit - was made by an Auckland advertising agency.

"It focuses on the vital need for information through this extraordinary time, and Otago’s part in providing this," university marketing services director Todd Gordon said.

The ads, first screened on Sunday, run for about two months on TVNZ, TV3, Prime & Sky, TV on Demand and YouTube.

The advertisement includes Prof David Murdoch, of Otago’s Christchurch campus, Sir David Skegg, Prof Richard Blaikie, and Prof Miguel Quinones-Mateu, of Dunedin, as well as Prof Michael Baker, Dr Ayesha Verrall and Lesley Gray, all of the Wellington campus.