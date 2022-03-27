World War II veteran John Sato dies aged 98

John Sato received thank you cards after his efforts to attend the anti-racism rally in Auckland in 2019 went viral. Photo: RNZ/ Liu Chen

World War II veteran John Sato who came to prominence after taking four buses to join an anti-racism march in 2019, has died at the age of 98.

He wanted to attend a rally against racism that was held at Auckland's Aotea Square on 24 March 2019 in the wake of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Sato, who was then 95, told then-RNZ reporter Liu Chen that after hearing the news about the mass shooting in Christchurch he could not sleep.

He said the Christchurch terror attacks were a tragedy but it did succeed in bringing people together.

In 2019, Sato heard about the vigils and memorial events around the country and wanted to participate. He left his home in Howick at 10am and bussed to a mosque in Pakuranga before taking more busses to join the city protest.

He said people were very kind to him when he attended the protest.

"Policeman took me all the way home, waited down there until he saw me getting up the stairs. The tragedy in Christchurch, look at what it brought out in people. It shows the best of humanity," he said.

Minister for Veterans Meka Whaitiri expressed her condolences to Sato's family and friends.

"That commitment that Mr Sato showed is the true spirit of being a New Zealand citizen," she said.

"Mr Sato, thank you for your service to your country."

Sato's mission to make it to the march made headlines across the world, after the RNZ story about him went viral.

After that First Up talked to John Sato about his life.

Sato said he had a Scottish mother and a Japanese father and he had experienced racism growing up in Australia.

"In western Australia that time, they were very very frightened of Japanese and if you're half one race and half another, you're a half-breed, very low down.

John Sato in his garden at home in March 2020. Photo: RNZ / Liu Chen

"I was very much aware of it for many many years even when I came back here. It's something - a lack of understanding on other people's part. You mustn't feel unkindly towards them."

People all walked on the same earth and breathed the same air, and there was no need to "put a wall between each other mentally and emotionally", he said.

Sato said he was young when he was recruited into the New Zealand army during World War II to fight against Japan. He was one of only two Kiwi-Japanese in the army, he said.

He said the war claimed innocent lives and it was a waste of time. Life, he said, was too short to be wasted on meaningless things such as hatred.

John Sato was 'humble, kind and wise'

Liu Chen remembers John Sato as a man who was humble, kind and loved by many.

"I've visited John a few times both for work and personal purposes. The last time I saw him was when I and a couple of my friends took him to dinner to celebrate his 97th birthday in January last year. He had already started packing to get moving into a retirement village.

"John always carries a smile on his face. He was humble, kind, wise and had a good sense of humour. He showed us photos of when he was young and told us that he didn't always look how he looked now. He'd stay and wave from his doorstep when I drove away.

"He was inspirational and one of those who'd bring the best in people - I remember receiving emails and cards from both home and abroad of people saying how they were touched by him and how love and understanding was what was needed in the world.

"He was loved too. He told me there was a police officer who'd drop food to him during lockdowns and there was a taxi driver who told me to ring if he ever needs to go anywhere …

"I'm sure there were many more in the East Auckland community who reached out to John, enjoyed his company and listening to his stories. Also last year, John was finally able to visit the Pakuranga Mosque with the help of a volunteer (through a RNZ contact) which he always wanted to visit after the Christchurch shootings. He dressed up and had a good time.

"A story he told repeatedly was what his daughter told him at her deathbed. He said she held his hand and said: mum, dad, love, love, love.

"He always said we're all humans and we're all the same."