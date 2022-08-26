Friday, 26 August 2022

'Worst house on the best street' goes for $1.42 million

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    This Frankton Rd property was sold at auction yesterday for $1.42million. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    A Queenstown property, marketed as the "worst house on the best street", sold at auction yesterday for $1.42million — $43,000 less than its capital valuation.

    The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 129 Frankton Rd, with views across to The Remarkables, dates back to the early 1960s.

    The original owners, Russell and Anne Calvert, initially built a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on the 410sqm site, and later added two more bedrooms and a bathroom above the double garage.

    The couple lived in the upper level with their daughter, Marion.

    Mr and Mrs Calvert lived in the home until their deaths, and their daughter remained in the home until her sudden death a year ago.

    Bidding on the property — less than 1km from the CBD — opened at $1million yesterday afternoon before the auction paused at $1.375million after 19 bids.

    After discussions, bidding resumed at $1.42million and the property was sold to a local buyer.

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

