Tree hut project soaring high

Now the end is in sight. The first platform was put up in the tree with the others to follow early next year.
The pupils designed and built the tree huts to be put up in Woodchester Ave at the corner of Medway St and River Rd as a way to feel connected with nature and the community.
She said they have grown more confident in sharing their ideas.
“They’ve been really patient,” Woods said.
“I believe the children feel like it’s theirs and they can see all their ideas in it.”
They have raised $255 so far, towards their goal of $5500.
“We needed to honour their work and commitment and get that part up,” Woods said.
“Hopefully early next year we can add in the other parts.”
