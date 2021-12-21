Tree hut project soaring high

Aria on the saw helping out with the tree huts in the Avon Ōtākaro River Corridor. Photo: Supplied

For the last three years, Banks Avenue School pupils have been learning, building and developing a lot of patience as they work on their tree hut project.

Now the end is in sight. The first platform was put up in the tree with the others to follow early next year.

The pupils designed and built the tree huts to be put up in Woodchester Ave at the corner of Medway St and River Rd as a way to feel connected with nature and the community.

Oscar (left), Ollie, Rylan, Joel and Bjorn suited up in their PPE gear for a working bee. Photo: Supplied

Child facilitation team member Emma Woods from Woodland Escape, a playground design company, has been working alongside the children.

She said they have grown more confident in sharing their ideas.

“They’ve been really patient,” Woods said.

“I believe the children feel like it’s theirs and they can see all their ideas in it.”

The crew was able to see their ideas come to life. Photo: Supplied

The goal was to have all the huts up in the tree by the end of the year, but funding didn’t cover the costs and the Givealittle page didn’t receive as many donations as the group had hoped.

They have raised $255 so far, towards their goal of $5500.

Ella helping out with the saw. Photo: Supplied

Instead Woods and Carvell pushed to get the main platform up in the tree so the kids involved for the last three years would get the chance to play in it before moving to intermediate school.

“We needed to honour their work and commitment and get that part up,” Woods said.

“Hopefully early next year we can add in the other parts.”

Donate to 'Adventure Ave’s community tree hut project' via Givealittl e.

Woods has been looking into other funding they can apply for and is confident the final parts of the hut will be up early next year.