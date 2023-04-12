Classic fighters take flight again

After a four-year hiatus due to Covid-19, aircraft again took to the skies en-masse over the Omaka Airfield in Blenheim at the weekend as part of the Yealands Classic Fighters Show.

Tens of thousands of people attended the three-day event featuring about 60 heritage aircraft representing all eras of aviation.

A big attraction for many was an extremely rare World War 2 de Havilland Mosquito from the John Smith​ collection. While no longer airworthy, it could still fire up its twin Rolls-Royce Merlin V-12 engines, delighting the crowd.

The de Havilland Mosquito was a crowd-pleaser. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Also appearing as twins, were two Yak-3 fighters which were regular competitors at the Reno air race championships.

There was plenty of action on the ground as well as old battle scenarios were re-enactaed.

The popular airshow was started over 20 years ago as a fundraiser for the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre.

Since then, the biennial event has also become a major fixture on the Marlborough events calendar... pumping millions into the region's economy over the years.

- By Geoff Sloan

